Local church to give away 500 backpacks on Saturday

(New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is giving away 500 backpacks on Saturday.

The giveaway will occur at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on 140 West Maple Street between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to the church, only one backpack will be given per child.

