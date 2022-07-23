Local church to give away 500 backpacks on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local church is giving away 500 backpacks on Saturday.

The giveaway will occur at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on 140 West Maple Street between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to the church, only one backpack will be given per child.

