Jackson residents react to fatal accident that killed postal worker

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been two days since 32-year-old Brad Pennington was killed while delivering mail in Jackson.

Pearl police chased the suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Andrews, from I-20 Westbound into the Capital City for speeding. The chase ended at Barbara Ann and Maria Drives when the suspect’s car crashed into Pennington’s mail truck.

Residents are still having a hard time wrapping their minds around this deadly crash happening right next to their homes.

They’re even more devastated that an innocent life was taken.

On Friday, the mayor of Pearl said he believes his officers are not responsible for this tragic death, putting the blame solely on the suspect.

However, residents say Pearl police are at fault because they continued chasing the suspect outside their jurisdiction.

“You can get a tag number, go to his residence,” Rosalie Alexander expressed. “You didn’t have to chase him all the way until someone got killed. Yes, it’s their fault. I feel like they are at fault, and they are responsible for what they did to Brad.”

Alexander tells 3 On Your Side that she developed a friendship with Pennington.

She says the 32-year-old was always smiling and was very well respected in the neighborhood.

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham says Andrews was out on a felony bond and had a weapon in his car during the chase.

At this time, he’s at the Rankin County jail on a felony fleeing charge from the Pearl Police Department.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has now taken over this case.

