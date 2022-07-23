First Alert Forecast: typical summertime pattern likely into the upcoming week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Few showers and storms will continue across parts of the area early this evening before we see most of the activity fade away overnight. Our weather will remain warm and muggy tonight as low temperatures drop to the lower and middle 70s by the early morning hours.

It will likely feel hotter out on Sunday as ridging starts to expand overhead. We’re expecting to see highs reach the lower and middle 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. The hottest of weather should be focused across the northwestern part of the area where a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 AM until 7 PM. Heat indices within this area could range between 105 and 110 tomorrow afternoon. More pop-up showers and storms will also be possible at times later in the day, which should fizzle out shortly after sunset.

Heat stress concerns are expected through most of the week ahead as dangerous heat levels start to increase. Temperatures will likely top out in the middle to possibly upper 90s on a daily basis. Heat index values will also be quite high between 105 and 115. Continue to use caution when spending long periods of time outdoors! Besides a slight chance for summertime showers each afternoon, we likely won’t see a better chance for rain/storms until late week into next weekend as boundary approaches from the north.

