Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: typical summertime pattern likely into the upcoming week

Hot and humid into the new week
Hot and humid into the new week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Few showers and storms will continue across parts of the area early this evening before we see most of the activity fade away overnight. Our weather will remain warm and muggy tonight as low temperatures drop to the lower and middle 70s by the early morning hours.

It will likely feel hotter out on Sunday as ridging starts to expand overhead. We’re expecting to see highs reach the lower and middle 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. The hottest of weather should be focused across the northwestern part of the area where a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 AM until 7 PM. Heat indices within this area could range between 105 and 110 tomorrow afternoon. More pop-up showers and storms will also be possible at times later in the day, which should fizzle out shortly after sunset.

Heat stress concerns are expected through most of the week ahead as dangerous heat levels start to increase. Temperatures will likely top out in the middle to possibly upper 90s on a daily basis. Heat index values will also be quite high between 105 and 115. Continue to use caution when spending long periods of time outdoors! Besides a slight chance for summertime showers each afternoon, we likely won’t see a better chance for rain/storms until late week into next weekend as boundary approaches from the north.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses: Elderly woman drives wrong way on I-55, causing ‘catastrophic’ accident
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man arrested, charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Pearl mayor: Police didn’t kill postal worker, Brandon Andrews did
Former JPD, Flowood officer killed on Bailey Avenue Thursday
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife

Latest News

Saturday holds an opportunity for light showers during the morning and afternoon! Highs ranging...
First Alert Forecast: Mostly to partly sunny conditions across the area today! Heat Advisories to continue with light rain chances and a storm or two!
The HEAT turns back up next week as Feels-like temperatures continue above 105 degrees for many...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Hot and humid this weekend
First Alert Weather
Hot and humid this weekend
First Alert Forecast: heat stress concerns to continue this weekend