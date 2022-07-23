Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: Mostly to partly sunny conditions across the area today! Heat Advisories to continue with light rain chances and a storm or two!

Saturday holds an opportunity for light showers during the morning and afternoon! Highs ranging into the low 90s with feels like temperatures today near 110! So, we are expected to experience another HOT day for this Saturday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Quiet to start out this Saturday morning. We are seeing overcast skies with temps in the mid-70s, conditions will warm up quickly today by the afternoon.

Highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-90s across the region. Heat Advisories are already in effect for a few of our Northwest counties. Mostly sunny skies with a 20 to 30% chance for rain during the afternoon. During the evening, Lows will move back into the low to mid-70s with partly cloudy conditions overnight.

" Heat Advisories are possible to continue on Sunday. "

Sunday holds just about the same conditions, with Highs continuing into the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. Slight rain chance possible on Sunday with a 20% chance of showers during the afternoon. Lows continuing in the mid-70s as we move into the evening.

The HEAT turns back up next week as Feels-like temperatures continue above 105 degrees for many days!

Going into the work week, we could see another HOT week across the South where we are under Heat Advisories for many days. Highs on Monday are looking to reach into the upper 90s, with Lows falling into the upper 70s. Rain chances will be possible on Monday, but very light in a few areas.

Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures in the mid to upper 90s will be possible across the South with Heat Advisories continuning in our area. Rain chances are possible, but very light during the week.

Mostly sunny skies during the week. Lows at night falling to the mid to upper 70s.

Friday going back into the weekend, our next front is possible with a few storms moving across parts of central Mississippi. Highs on Friday fall back into the low 90s, with Lows continuing into the mid-70s.

