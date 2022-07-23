Family of murder victim requesting stay of execution for death row inmate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In six days, a man sitting on Alabama’s death row is set to be executed, but the victim’s family is trying to stop it.

Joe Nathan James, Jr. was convicted of the 1994 killing of his former girlfriend Faith Hall.

Her daughters and brother say while they continue to miss her, taking the life of her killer won’t help. After prayer and conviction, they’re trying to save his life.

“Taking his life will not bring my mother back,” said Toni Melton, Hall’s daughter.

About a month ago, James was set to be executed on Thursday, July 28. According to the Associated Press, the 49-year-old James was sentenced to die after being convicted of capital murder during a burglary in the killing of Faith Hall in Birmingham.

“Terry was 6. Toni was 3. I was 24,” said Helvetius Hall, Hall’s brother. “It was a relationship going bad and she was trying to get out of it and he kept stalking her. We didn’t know to what extent it was, but he did and this was the end result. He took her life.”

He was first convicted of murder and sentenced to die in 1996 and again during a retrial in 1999.

“Everyone is saying y’all are getting justice, y’all are getting justice,” said Melton. “This is not justice. This is just another family going through a loss like we did.”

The family is now empathizing with James.

“This man literally knows his day and his time,” said Melton. “That right there is pure torture. I know he is going through it right now.”

“And we are too, just knowing,” said Terryln Hall, Hall’s daughter.

Helvetius says his sister was a wonderful woman and her spirit lives within the family. Because they are at peace, he says they want the state to give clemency.

“Who are we to suggest to take another person’s life? He took someone special from us, but we have forgave him,” said Helvetius.

State Representative Juandalynn Givan sent a letter to Governor Kay Ivey Friday requesting a stay of execution.

“I did have hatred in my heart for this man because you took my mother, but as I got older, became a mother myself, I had to realize you can’t walk around with hatred in your heart,” said Terryln. “In order for me to live a prosperous life, I had to forgive.”

Instead of an execution, the family is asking for James to serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

When WBRC reached out to the governor’s office for a response, a representative said: “We are in receipt of the letter from Rep. Juandalynn Givan. As is the case with any upcoming execution, the governor will carefully review the facts and any other information presented to her.”

