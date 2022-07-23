Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Amber Alert issued for 3 Texas children

An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson II (top right) and Christine Robertson (bottom left). Officials identified the suspect as Kristine Whitehead.(MissingKids.org)
By KWTX staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for three children out of Kempner.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson, 4.

They are looking for Kristine Whitehead, 35, in connection with their abduction.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen driving a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number GJZ8544.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, call the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255 or dial 911.

