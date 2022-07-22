Vehicle mysteriously veers into creek in Madison County

MADISON, CO. (WLBT) - A vehicle landed in a creek on Miggins Road in Madison County Friday afternoon.

According to the Farm Haven Fire Department, the vehicle somehow swerved off of the road, crashing into the creek.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital via an ambulance.

It is unknown what caused the incident and the identity of the two people.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are currently investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.

