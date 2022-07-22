Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Vehicle mysteriously veers into creek in Madison County

Vehicle mysteriously veers into creek in Madison County
Vehicle mysteriously veers into creek in Madison County(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, CO. (WLBT) - A vehicle landed in a creek on Miggins Road in Madison County Friday afternoon.

According to the Farm Haven Fire Department, the vehicle somehow swerved off of the road, crashing into the creek.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital via an ambulance.

It is unknown what caused the incident and the identity of the two people.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are currently investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mail truck in Jackson was turned over after a suspect vehicle crashed into it during a police...
Jackson postal worker killed after suspect in Pearl police chase strikes his vehicle
Laquarries Giles, 17
Teenager dies after three people open fire at Jackson apartment complex
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
The Lexington Board of Aldermen voted to remove its police chief on Wednesday, following the...
FIRED: Lexington police chief out of a job after racist, expletive-laced recording is leaked
Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway
Off-duty Canton police officer in stable condition after wreck involving 18-wheeler

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
2 killed after wrong-way driver causes ‘catastrophic’ accident on I-55
2 killed after wrong-way driver causes ‘catastrophic’ accident on I-55
Jamorian Gray
Teen arrested, charged with murder of former JPD, Flowood officer
Portland Public Schools bans all guns on school campuses
Board of education revises policy regarding guns on campuses, shifts power to local districts