Teen arrested, charged with murder of former JPD, Flowood officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested and charged with the murder of a former Jackson and Flowood officer.

According to a press release given by JPD, 19-year-old Jamorian Gray was apprehended at 1229 Bailey Avenue shortly after the homicide occurred on July 21.

The victim, 29-year-old Devin Fallo, was found dead inside a Ford F-150 truck with multiple gunshot wounds at the location.

Jamorian Gray is being charged with capital murder and is being held on no bond. Investigators believe robbery to be the motive in the incident.

According to the press release, Devin Fallo was a former JPD officer who was not employed by the department at the time of his death.

“Our condolences are to his wife, children, and family,” the release said.

JPD says more arrests are expected.

