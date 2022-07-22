Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Pearl mayor speaks after police chase ends in death of Jackson postal worker(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Pearl’s Mayor Jake Windham will speak Friday after a Thursday police chase ended in the death of a Jackson postal worker.

The chase began when Pearl authorities attempted to pull over Brandon Andrews, 20, for speeding on Interstate 20. Andrews allegedly failed to pull over, and police chased the suspect into Jackson.

The chase ended after Andrews crashed his Toyota Camry into a mail truck at Barbara Ann and Maria Drives.

The postal worker inside, Brad Pennington, 32, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Jackson Police Department did not participate in the chase.

Below is a statement by Mayor Jake Windham handed to press before Friday’s press conference began:

In the prepared remarks, Windham states, “An important question we need to ask is why criminals feel Jackson is a safe haven or a sanctuary city. It appears their mentality is ‘If they can only get to the city limits and hide in the neighborhoods[,] they can get away.’”

Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of Jackson, released a statement Thursday evening regarding the chase and subsequent death of Brad Pennington.

“I want to reiterate that police pursuit that enters our city from multiple jurisdictions does not make us safer,” Lumumba wrote. “There are often tragic outcomes like this one for minor traffic stops, and we have experienced it before.”

“We aren’t anti-pursuit,” he added. “We are anti-pursuit for minor violations which often spill over into tragic consequences for our community.”

The crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

