Mother of 17-year-old who was gunned down in Jackson Wednesday calls for justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City’s 76th homicide of the year takes the life of a 17-year-old.

Laquarries Giles’ mom, Anastasha Nichols, said she was at the hospital with her son from the moment she got off work Wednesday until about one o’clock in the morning when he took his last breath.

Giles never got to be the big man on campus.

“This was his senior year. I wanted more than anything to see my child walk across the stage, and I know he had a bright future ahead of him,” Nichols said. “They took my child’s life.”

Police said Wednesday’s shooting started just down the street from Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road.

According to the Jackson Police Department, 27-year-old Markavius Coleman, 32-year-old Alexander Watson, and a third, unidentified person drove a black Ford Escape from Bolton to the complex.

They then instigated a shootout, pointing an assault rifle and other firearms at Giles and a couple other teenagers.

Giles, who police say had a handgun in his waistband, also fired shots at those inside the SUV along with the teens who were with him.

“It’s sad we’ve got to bury our youth. I never thought in a million years that I’d have to be burying my son,” Nichols said. “I just want the youth to stop killing each other. They need to stop having so much access to guns.”

The victim’s mother doesn’t know why her son was in possession of a weapon but said it’s a problem all over the Capital City and needs to be addressed.

Until then, she and Giles’ relative said they’re going to continue fighting for justice.

“As a family, this is our fourth rodeo of homicides. Two of them were innocent bystanders, and one of them was my boy,” Shantell Johnson said. “I stand here as a great aunt and as a family member... you do the crime, and you will do the time.”

Police said Coleman is being charged as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He and Watson each face four counts of aggravated assault as well.

It’s likely those charges will be upgraded to capital murder now that Giles has passed away.

