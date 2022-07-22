Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Mississippi’s ‘Giant House Party’ begins Friday, July 22

The Neshoba County Fair is officially underway in Philadelphia.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the oldest traditions in the state begins Friday, July 22.

The Neshoba County Fair officially gets underway in Philadelphia.

Festivities include live music, a rodeo, harness racing and several political speeches.

Ole Miss fans who still haven’t seen the College World Series trophy may also want to head to the fair.

The Tour of Champions will make a stop there at the fairgrounds next week, so you can see it up close and get your picture taken with it.

Several musical performances are scheduled for this year’s event, including one from Mississippi’s newest country music stars.

Poplarville Trio Chapel Hart wowed the judges this week on America’s Got Talent, and now they’re headed back to The Magnolia State for a performance Saturday night.

Most affectionately known as “Mississippi’s Giant House Party,” the Neshoba County Fair has grown from a two-day meeting of local farmers and their families to an eight-day event with over 600 cabins and over 200 RV campers.

Families still gather for reunions, and friends, old and new, visit every summer as they have since 1889.

The fair runs until July 29th.

See the lineup of all festivities here.

