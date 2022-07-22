Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
MDOT to perform ‘mandatory maintenance,’ temporarily close lanes of interstate in Jackson

MDOT
MDOT(Source: WDAM)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close all lanes of I-20 westbound/I-55 southbound at State Street in Jackson Friday night, July 29, at 8 p.m.

Although it is safe for travel, MDOT says that road repair is required on a roadway dip due to severe rain and flooding. Maintenance workers will work around the clock to level up the road.

“We knew there was a possibility that continued heavy rainfall and flooding, coupled with all of the Yazoo clay, moisture, and wet soil underneath the roadway, could result in further dipping of the interstate at this location,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “This project is mandatory maintenance in preparation for the permanent repair.”

The closure is estimated to last around 48 hours. A detour will direct traffic to Interstate 55 northbound and Interstate 220 southbound. Alternate routes are recommended.

MDOT to perform ‘mandatory maintenance,’ temporarily close lanes of interstate in Jackson(MDOT)

MDOT says “other critical work” is set to be performed during the closure as well, which includes replacing sections of the guardrail and performing bridge inspections along the closed section of the interstate.

“This is one of the most heavily traveled roads in our state and we understand this closure will inconvenience traffic throughout the Jackson-metro area, however, it is needed to keep this roadway safe and passable,” stated White. “I appreciate our district crews maximizing this closure by working around the clock to complete other critical work items in addition to leveling up the dip in the interstate, such as the guardrail replacement and bridge inspections. These operations would have taken place later this year, each resulting in closures of the interstate.”

During the closure, MDOT will update the public regularly on the progress and expected duration of the repair and closure.

