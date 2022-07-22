Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine in Vicksburg

Lance Maniel
Lance Maniel(Vicksburg Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for possession of crack cocaine following a traffic stop in Vicksburg on July 21.

Vicksburg Police Department says investigators from the Narcotics Division found 41-year-old Lance Maniel to be in possession of 1.79 grams of crack cocaine.

Maniel will appear before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court. According to VPD, he received a $35,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

