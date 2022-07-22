Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Almost one month ago, a Mississippi Highway Patrolman was charged with domestic violence in Kosciusko for beating his wife.

Now, the neighbor, whose camera caught the crime, said he and his family were threatened by the same officer.

“I walk out my front door and I’m getting threatened and there’s nothing the law can do about it,” Eric Crowson said.

The owner of that video, Eric Crowson, said he now fears for his family’s safety.

“I walked out of my house yesterday evening and he proceeded to holler and curse at me and told me he was going to whoop me and my wife’s butt. And he threatened to do so,” Crowson explained.

Yesterday, Crowson recorded a conversation he had with Watson where Watson makes the threat and admits to the violence against his wife. Here’s what was said:

Crowson: “You beat the hell out of your wife! Everyone saw you.”

Watson: “Look, I’m fixing to beat the hell out of somebody. That was nothing but a flinging, a slapping, and a slinging.”

That’s when Crowson signaled him alarm, having Kosciusko Police Officers to come, but no one was arrested.

“They got here, they walked up under neither the car port. He admitted to the officer that he did say that. It should be on his body cam. They told him to go inside, he was already in enough trouble,” Crowson said.

Crowson said Kosciusko Police Chief RJ Adams told him that they couldn’t arrest someone for a threat, when no weapon was on Watson.

3 on your side reached out to the Chief for a comment about the situation. Chief Adams said he was in a meeting.

Department of Public Safety offered the same statement about the situation they gave last month. “This is both and open investigation and personnel matter. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety will offer no comment at this time.”

Crowson said because the threat came from a highway patrolman, he doesn’t feel like he’s being taken seriously.

“No man that puts his hands on a women like that should be carrying a gun and a badge and have a higher authority than anybody else,” Crowson explained.

