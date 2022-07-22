He witnessed the end of the Pearl police chase that left a postal worker dead. This is what he saw.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase that began in Pearl Thursday ended in the death of a Jackson postal worker.

The suspect has been arrested, Brandon Andrews, 20, and the postal worker has been identified, Brad Pennington, 32.

James Evans said he was eating in his car when he witnessed the final moments of the chase at Barbara Ann and Maria Drives.

He was watching as Pennington stopped on his route to put mail in someone’s box. When he started moving again, Evans said that’s when a Toyota Camry came around the curve and hit the bumper of the mail truck.

When the Camry hit the bumper, the truck started “to twirl” and then began to flip on its side. As this happened, Evans said Pennington attempted to exit his vehicle before it collapsed.

“But he lost his footing in some kind of way,” Evans stated, and Pennington’s head made contact with the street.

Evans would say that Andrews wasn’t going “all that fast” when he made contact with the mail truck, but it was fast enough to cause it to tip over.

He said it wasn’t long after the collision before Pearl police officers pulled behind the Camry and started chasing the suspect, who was still trying to escape in his vehicle.

Evans said he did not see the police capture Andrews, who he described as young. Andrews is now facing multiple charges and is being held at the Rankin County Detention Center.

Pennington was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

“I want to reiterate that police pursuit that enters our city from multiple jurisdictions does not make us safer,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba wrote in a statement Thursday evening. “There are often tragic outcomes like this one for minor traffic stops, and we have experienced it before.”

In 2016, Lonnie Blue was killed when Clinton police chased Donnell Jackson into the Capital City.

Evans said he believes that Pearl police should have gotten the Jackson Police Department involved in the chase, “a roadblock or something, instead of coming all the way in here... Kenneth Stokes has been trying to stop that chasin’ from town to town. It ain’t workin’.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.