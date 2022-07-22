Former JPD, Flowood officer killed on Bailey Avenue Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating the death of one of its former officers.

No name has been released, but Assistant Chief Joseph Wade said a former JPD and Flowood officer was killed around 10 p.m. Thursday night on Bailey Avenue.

Wade said investigators received a 911 call about shots fired.

When they arrived, they “made contact with the victim,” Wade would only say. ”We do not know at this time what the motive was. We do not know why he was at that location. We don’t know what transpired.”

The assistant chief offered condolences to the officer’s family.

JPD is gathering evidence, identifying witnesses, and developing suspects.

“This person was a victim of a senseless crime here in the city of Jackson,” he added.

Wade said the former officer had been with the department a couple of years and referred to him as a “fine young man who will truly be missed.”

