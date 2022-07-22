Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former JPD, Flowood officer killed on Bailey Avenue Thursday

(MGN)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating the death of one of its former officers.

No name has been released, but Assistant Chief Joseph Wade said a former JPD and Flowood officer was killed around 10 p.m. Thursday night on Bailey Avenue.

Wade said investigators received a 911 call about shots fired.

When they arrived, they “made contact with the victim,” Wade would only say. ”We do not know at this time what the motive was. We do not know why he was at that location. We don’t know what transpired.”

The assistant chief offered condolences to the officer’s family.

JPD is gathering evidence, identifying witnesses, and developing suspects.

“This person was a victim of a senseless crime here in the city of Jackson,” he added.

Wade said the former officer had been with the department a couple of years and referred to him as a “fine young man who will truly be missed.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mail truck in Jackson was turned over after a suspect vehicle crashed into it during a police...
Jackson postal worker killed after suspect in Pearl police chase strikes his vehicle
Laquarries Giles, 17
Teenager dies after three people open fire at Jackson apartment complex
The Lexington Board of Aldermen voted to remove its police chief on Wednesday, following the...
FIRED: Lexington police chief out of a job after racist, expletive-laced recording is leaked
Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway
Off-duty Canton police officer in stable condition after wreck involving 18-wheeler
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife

Latest News

Pearl mayor speaks after police chase ends in death of Jackson postal worker
Pearl mayor speaks after police chase ends in death of Jackson postal worker
Pearl mayor speaks after police chase ends in death of Jackson postal worker
Pearl mayor speaks after police chase ends in death of Jackson postal worker
At-home COVID rapid tests - BinaxNOW
MSDH will offer free at-home tests starting next week
MDOT
MDOT to perform ‘mandatory maintenance,’ temporarily close lanes of interstate in Jackson