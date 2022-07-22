Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY (KLTV) - Five people have died following an early morning wreck on a Smith County highway.

Just after 5 a.m. Friday, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on 110 Van Highway at County Road 48 north of Tyler.

The scene was cleared by 10:10 a.m. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed with southbound traffic diverted to FM 3271 and northbound traffic diverted to FM 2016.

Officials at the scene of the crash confirm five fatalities. Identities of those individuals have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

