Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County

Several people killed in early morning wreck in Smith County.
Several people killed in early morning wreck in Smith County.(Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY (KLTV) - Five people have died following an early morning wreck on a Smith County highway.

Just after 5 a.m. Friday, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on 110 Van Highway at County Road 48 north of Tyler.

The scene was cleared by 10:10 a.m. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed with southbound traffic diverted to FM 3271 and northbound traffic diverted to FM 2016.

(Source: KLTV staff)

Officials at the scene of the crash confirm five fatalities. Identities of those individuals have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mail truck in Jackson was turned over after a suspect vehicle crashed into it during a police...
Jackson postal worker killed after suspect in Pearl police chase strikes his vehicle
Laquarries Giles, 17
Teenager dies after three people open fire at Jackson apartment complex
The Lexington Board of Aldermen voted to remove its police chief on Wednesday, following the...
FIRED: Lexington police chief out of a job after racist, expletive-laced recording is leaked
Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway
Off-duty Canton police officer in stable condition after wreck involving 18-wheeler
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife

Latest News

The city of Ridgeland received $1.5 million in state funding to help design the connector,...
Ridgeland receives $1M to design I-220 frontage road
Mississippi’s ‘Giant House Party’ begins Friday, July 22
Mississippi’s ‘Giant House Party’ begins Friday, July 22
Mississippi’s ‘Giant House Party’ begins Friday, July 22
Mississippi’s ‘Giant House Party’ begins Friday, July 22
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (July 7, 2022) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (July 22, 2022) - clipped version