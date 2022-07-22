First Alert Weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high reached 92 in Jackson, which is the normal high temperature this time of year. The normal low is 72. We have recorded just under a half inch of rain so far today, but we are still running below normal on rainfall. This weekend into next week will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 90s with the heat index floating between 105 and 110 degrees during the afternoons and evenings. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms from time to time. The tropics remain quiet and we are not expecting any developing in the Atlantic basin over the coming three to five days.

