Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Hot and humid this weekend
Hot and humid this weekend(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high reached 92 in Jackson, which is the normal high temperature this time of year.  The normal low is 72.  We have recorded just under a half inch of rain so far today, but we are still running below normal on rainfall.  This weekend into next week will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 90s with the heat index floating between 105 and 110 degrees during the afternoons and evenings.  There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms from time to time.  The tropics remain quiet and we are not expecting any developing in the Atlantic basin over the coming three to five days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mail truck in Jackson was turned over after a suspect vehicle crashed into it during a police...
Jackson postal worker killed after suspect in Pearl police chase strikes his vehicle
Laquarries Giles, 17
Teenager dies after three people open fire at Jackson apartment complex
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
The Lexington Board of Aldermen voted to remove its police chief on Wednesday, following the...
FIRED: Lexington police chief out of a job after racist, expletive-laced recording is leaked
Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway
Off-duty Canton police officer in stable condition after wreck involving 18-wheeler

Latest News

Hot and humid this weekend
First Alert Forecast: heat stress concerns to continue this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: lingering storm chances Friday; typical summer pattern emerges next week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: lingering storm risk Friday; typical pattern returns this weekend
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Weather Forecast