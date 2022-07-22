Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: lingering storm chances Friday; typical summer pattern emerges next week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: With a boundary hanging to our south – expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a risk for scattered showers and storms near the boundary through the day. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s; still ‘feeling like’ 105-110° in some areas. Lows will fall back into the 70s with partly clear skies.

WEEKEND PLANNER: We’ll stay a bit uneasy Saturday as a disturbance treks nearby – this could kick up a few showers and storms to head into the start of the weekend. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower to middle 90s; lows in the 70s. Sunday features lower rain chances and warmer temperatures – rebounding quickly into the middle 90s for most areas with ‘feels like’ temperatures cresting in the 105-110 range.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The heat will continue to be the main narrative through much of next week. Expect highs to stay in the middle 90s each afternoon, with heat stress continuing to be an issue - ‘feels like’ temperatures running as high as 115°, at times. Chances for rain will remain isolated through much of the week – clicking up in coverage as a front approaches by late week and next weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mail truck in Jackson was turned over after a suspect vehicle crashed into it during a police...
Jackson postal worker dies after suspect in Pearl police chase strikes his vehicle
Laquarries Giles, 17
Teenager dies after three people open fire at Jackson apartment complex
The Lexington Board of Aldermen voted to remove its police chief on Wednesday, following the...
FIRED: Lexington police chief out of a job after racist, expletive-laced recording is leaked
Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway
Off-duty Canton police officer in stable condition after wreck involving 18-wheeler
Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa...
Biloxi principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Weather Forecast
Strong storms possible late this evening
ALERT DAY: dangerous heat likely this afternoon ahead of storm risk this evening
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: heat stress to storm chances Thursday
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: Heat stress to storm chances Thursday