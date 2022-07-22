First Alert Forecast: lingering storm chances Friday; typical summer pattern emerges next week

FRIDAY: With a boundary hanging to our south – expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a risk for scattered showers and storms near the boundary through the day. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s; still ‘feeling like’ 105-110° in some areas. Lows will fall back into the 70s with partly clear skies.

WEEKEND PLANNER: We’ll stay a bit uneasy Saturday as a disturbance treks nearby – this could kick up a few showers and storms to head into the start of the weekend. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower to middle 90s; lows in the 70s. Sunday features lower rain chances and warmer temperatures – rebounding quickly into the middle 90s for most areas with ‘feels like’ temperatures cresting in the 105-110 range.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The heat will continue to be the main narrative through much of next week. Expect highs to stay in the middle 90s each afternoon, with heat stress continuing to be an issue - ‘feels like’ temperatures running as high as 115°, at times. Chances for rain will remain isolated through much of the week – clicking up in coverage as a front approaches by late week and next weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

