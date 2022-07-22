Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: heat stress concerns to continue this weekend

Hot and humid this weekend
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With a boundary still draped overhead, scattered downpours and storms are possible at times this afternoon and evening. If you aren’t seeing the rain though it will likely feel steamy out with highs forecast to reach the lower and middle 90s. Feels like temperatures could creep up to 105 to 110 during the peak heating hour of the day. Besides a shower lingering into tonight, we should see calmer conditions during the overnight period. Expect low temperatures to bottom out in the lower to middle 70s by the early morning hours.

The hot and humid weather will stick around with us heading forward into the weekend. Highs tomorrow will rise to 90s Saturday afternoon with heat indices in the triple digits. A few PM showers/thunderstorms look to bubble up across central MS but shouldn’t impact the entire area. Sunday is expected to be hotter as ridging in the upper levels strengthens. As of a result, rain chances will be lower with heat indices potentially climbing between 110 and 115.

We’re expecting the persistent heat and humidity to carry all through the week ahead. There will be a slight chance each afternoon for summer showers, but chances will all around be low. Better opportunities for rain or storms will be possible by late week as a boundary nears from the north.

