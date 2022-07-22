Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Families grieving after 2 children were killed after a tree fells on home in Birmingham

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two families are grieving the loss of two babies who were killed when a tree fell on their home on July 22.

The mother of one of the babies spoke to WBRC Friday afternoon.

She said she’s in shock, saying her baby died in her arms.

“We heard a boom like lightning.”

11-year-old, Jamari King, recounts the moments before a huge tree toppled onto his family friend’s home.

“And as soon as that happened a tree just fell on all of us and it fell straight through and it was… I couldn’t breathe for a minute, but I got out and stuff was on me. I’m just still worried about my baby sister,” Jamari said.

With a sore back and scratches on his face, Jamari said he was able to lift the debris and free himself before searching for his family, but his mother, Rosemary Allen, and one-year-old baby sister, Journi Jones, weren’t as fortunate.

“Like…we were just all…we couldn’t move. Everything was on top of us and we couldn’t move. I was holding my baby. She was in my lap, and the stuff that…the ceiling, the tree, it just crushed her on me, and I couldn’t get her off of me. I couldn’t move anything on top of me,” Allen said.

Sadly, Journi and her three-month-old friend, Jalaia Ford, died from their injuries.

“I’m numb right now. I’m just trying to go through the motions. I’m trying to like…understand it. I was sitting there trying to go over…trying to figure out what I was going to do for her birthday, and I was making plans doing…that’s exactly what I was doing when it hit. And so, it’s like now I can’t. Instead of me planning a birthday party, I’ll have to plan a funeral,” Allen said.

Allen said the only thing keeping her going is her faith.

“I believe in God, and I know that everything that He does is for a reason, and I just have to keep my faith. I know she’s in a better place, but I miss my baby,” Allen said.

This is the second tragedy this family has suffered this month.

The family lost everything in an apartment fire in Hoover a little less than three weeks ago.

They’re asking for your prayers during this difficult time.

