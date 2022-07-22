Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Board of education revises policy regarding guns on campuses, shifts power to local districts

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education has updated its policy regarding weapons on school campuses.

The State Board’s vote to remove language from a policy that conflicted with Mississippi’s 2011 enhanced conceal carry laws.

The policy update is part of an ongoing review of State Board policies to make sure all are up to date and in compliance with current law.

The State Board has taken no action to allow guns in schools.

The State Board’s action does not give school personnel the ability to carry guns in schools.

The policy update still requires local school districts to establish policies regarding weapons on campus.

In reviewing their current policies, local school districts should consult with their board attorney to ensure compliance with federal and state law.

