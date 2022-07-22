Connect. Shop. Support Local.
4 Rebels, 1 Bulldog tipped preseason All-SEC honors
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday afternoon, the South Eastern Conference released the 2022 preseason All-SEC teams.

No surprise, Ole Miss and Mississippi State stars are featured on the illustrious preseason watchlist. However, Mississippi State’s Heisman candidate Quarterback Will Rogers was controversially unpicked for SEC preseason honors.

This is not the only shocking news to come the Brandon, MS native’s way, as he was controversially left out of the Bulldog’s SEC Media Day that took place in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Defensive Back Emmanuel Ford was the sole Bulldog to receive All-SEC preseason honors, as he was tabbed to the second-team defense.

All 4 Rebels come from the offensive side of the ball.

Offensive Tackle-turned-Guard Nick Broeker was selected to the first-team, with Wide Receiver and Brandon, MS native Jonathan Mingo named to the second-team.

The former #2 Running Back in the transfer portal Zach Evans and offensive lineman Jeremy James were selected to the third-team offense.

Click here to see the full list of the ALL-SEC preseason teams.

