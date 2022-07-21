Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Young Dolph mural vandalized in South Memphis

A Young Dolph mural was vandalized
A Young Dolph mural was vandalized(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people vandalized a Young Dolph mural in Memphis.

The mural was painted by Cameron Hill in South Memphis.

A paint can was left at the scene.

A nearby business shared surveillance footage of the act, showing two people tossing paint at the mural.

Surveillance footage shared by King Discount

The mural was painted on the side of a shopping center on Norris Road, in an area where many of Young Dolph’s music videos were shot.

The rapper was shot and killed outside Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in November. Two people have since been charged with his murder.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Lexington Board of Aldermen voted to remove its police chief on Wednesday, following the...
FIRED: Lexington police chief out of a job after racist, expletive-laced recording is leaked
Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa...
Biloxi principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business
Mike Peters
Longtime Jackson businessman looking to buy the Pink House, hoping to breathe new life into the Fondren Area
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Owner of Jackson’s oldest operating restaurant looking to sell business

Latest News

As Dennery’s Restaurant in Jackson tumbles, master plan for state fairgrounds moves forward
Mrs. Cindy didn’t know what she was getting into
Mrs. Cindy didn’t know what she was getting into
Carter Neal found safe
Tipton Co. child missing for over a year found, TBI says
Autura Eason-Williams
Prosecutors seek adult trial for teen accused of killing pastor