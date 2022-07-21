Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Tipton Co. child missing for over a year found, TBI says

Carter Neal found safe
Carter Neal found safe(TBI)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than a year missing, a Tipton County child has been located.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a release Thursday that 13-year-old Carter Neal, who was on the TBI’s Endangered Child Alert list, was found safe.

Neal, who was believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Hailey Whitehorn, had been missing since June 2021.

At the time of the TBI Endangered Child Alert, Whitehorn was wanted by Tipton County Sheriff’s Office for child abuse and neglect.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says Whitehorn and Neal were located in Memphis on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals. Whitehorn is currently being held in Shelby County Sheriff’s Office custody, awaiting extradition.

Hailey Whitehorn
Hailey Whitehorn(SCSO)

