Teenager in critical condition after three people open fire at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that took place on Wednesday evening has left a teenager in critical condition.

Jackson Police are now looking for a third suspect involved in this shooting.

It happened at the Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road near the Charles Tisdale Library.

JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says three people drove from Bolton to the apartment complex. They are identified as 27-year-old Markavius Coleman and 32-year-old Alexander Watson. A third person in the Ford Escape has not been identified.

Hearn says 17-year-old Laquarries Giles and two other teenagers were walking in the complex. Giles had a handgun in his waistband.

Coleman allegedly pulled out an assault rifle. Watson pulled out another firearm. They pointed the guns at the teens firing shots in their direction. The third person also fired shots from inside the SUV according to Hearn. Giles was able to fire several shots. Watson and Coleman were taken to UMMC where they were treated for their injuries.

Markavius Coleman is being charged as a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm and four counts of aggravated assault. Alexander Watson is also being charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Chief Hearn told us Wednesday night 17-year-old Laquarries Giles is in critical condition. Hearn says this is another senseless act of violence that involves a gun transaction gone wrong.

Anyone with information should contact JPD’s Robbery/Homicide Unit at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.