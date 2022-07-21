Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Prosecutors seek adult trial for teen accused of killing pastor

Autura Eason-Williams
Autura Eason-Williams(Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office wants the teen accused of killing a pastor to be tried as an adult.

Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason Williams in her driveway. Andrade appeared in juvenile court Wednesday.

“Due to the facts of this case and this offender’s criminal history, I am seeking transfer of this case to adult court,” District Attorney Amy Weirich said.

Andrade is facing charges of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, aggravated robbery, carjacking, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

On August 1st at 9 a.m., Andrade’s next hearing will determine whether he will be tried as an adult and transferred to criminal court.

