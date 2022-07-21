Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton police say an off-duty officer was involved in a crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway Thursday morning.

All lanes of the interstate are currently blocked in both directions at Sowell Road exit 114.

No other information has been released about how the crash happened or the condition of those involved.

If you’re traveling in that area, MDOT says to expect delays or find an alternate route.

