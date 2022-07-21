Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway

Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway
Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton police say an off-duty officer was involved in a crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway Thursday morning.

All lanes of the interstate are currently blocked in both directions at Sowell Road exit 114.

No other information has been released about how the crash happened or the condition of those involved.

If you’re traveling in that area, MDOT says to expect delays or find an alternate route.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Peters
Longtime Jackson businessman looking to buy the Pink House, hoping to breathe new life into the Fondren Area
The Lexington Board of Aldermen voted to remove its police chief on Wednesday, following the...
FIRED: Lexington police chief out of a job after racist, expletive-laced recording is leaked
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Owner of Jackson’s oldest operating restaurant looking to sell business
Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa...
Biloxi principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa...
Biloxi principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business
Bennie Thompson
Jan 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson to miss prime time hearing, tested positive for COVID-19
Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg