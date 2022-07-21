Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Mississippi Department of Human Services internal investigation leads to plea agreement after embezzlement charge

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) internal investigation of a Hinds County resident has entered a plea agreement.

MDHS announced that Lashanda Feazell, 46, entered into a plea agreement with the District Attorney concerning embezzlement before the Hinds County Circuit Court on June 20.

This comes months after she turned herself in on embezzlement charges.

While director of procurement at MDHS, Feazell used the agency’s credit card to pay her personal cell phone bill from August 2018 through January 2021, which amounted to $5,741.00.

“This investigation demonstrates the strengthened internal controls we have put in place to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud, waste, and abuse at any level, by any individual,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. Anderson said. “This matter was identified through an internal audit which developed into a full-blown investigation that later resulted in an indictment.”

Feazell has paid the full amount she originally stole. She is also subject to one year of non-adjudicated probation under the Mississippi Department of Corrections supervision.

