MDOT announces temporary lane closure in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued a temporary lane closure planned in Jackson for Thursday evening.

Crews will be performing road work associated with the I-20 bridge replacement at the Interstate 20 west ramp to Interstate 55 south in Jackson.

The lane closure will last from Thursday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m. to Friday, July 22, at 1 a.m.

