Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jan 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson to miss prime time hearing, tested positive for COVID-19

Bennie Thompson
Bennie Thompson(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, hit the gavel, and controlled the January 6 Committee, but Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Molly Reynolds says Thompson set a tone preventing any one lawmaker from hogging the spotlight.

“Mr. Thompson, has spoken at every hearing,” Reynolds said. “He is the chair, but he’s been very willing to defer to his colleagues on both sides of the aisle when he feels like that’s the right thing to do.”

Thompson will not be present at the July 21 prime time hearing after testing positive for COVID-19. The Congressman released a statement saying in part “I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Gratefully I am fully vaccinated and boosted.”

Reynolds believes Thompson accomplished his goal of the committee gathering as much information as possible, and then revealing it to the world in a series of high profile hearings.

“We really have learned a lot of new material from these hearings, and I think the committee has very effectively used video evidence as part of what they’ve done. That’s a real, kind of departure from what Congress has done in the past.”

The Committee showed never-before-seen testimony from people in former President Donald Trump’s circle, and committee members tried to convince the public Trump was responsible for the violent mob.

Reynold’s said, despite being absent for the primetime hearing, Thompson has cemented his legacy as chair.

“Many more people will know who Mr. Thompson is as a result of his participation in this committee, his leadership of it,” Reynolds said. “And I think history will look well on his willingness to, again, kind of not hoard the spotlight.”

Thompson said in a statement Tuesday: “I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Gratefully I am fully vaccinated and boosted.”

Thursday was initially going to be the last January 6 Committee hearing, but committee members have recently left the door open for more hearings.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Peters
Longtime Jackson businessman looking to buy the Pink House, hoping to breathe new life into the Fondren Area
The Lexington Board of Aldermen voted to remove its police chief on Wednesday, following the...
FIRED: Lexington police chief out of a job after racist, expletive-laced recording is leaked
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Owner of Jackson’s oldest operating restaurant looking to sell business
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Biloxi principal arrested on 3 felony fraud charges, placed on administrative leave

Latest News

South Dakota has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some lawmakers think...
Special session on abortion "highly unlikely"
Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
‘It’s high time the 383 people who didn’t come back got recognized:’ Veterans celebrate ground-breaking of Desert Storm memorial in Washington
Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant
Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias