Jackson postal worker killed after suspect in Pearl police chase strikes his vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man who allegedly crashed into a mail truck in a South Jackson neighborhood, killing its driver, fled into the Capital City after being chased for speeding, according to the Pearl Police Department.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has identified the mail carrier as 32-year-old Brad Pennington.

Thursday, Pearl authorities say they attempted to pull over Brandon Andrews, 20, for speeding on Interstate 20.

However, Andrews allegedly failed to pull over, and police chased the suspect into Jackson.

The chase ended after Andrews crashed his Toyota Camry into a mail truck at Barbara Ann and Maria Drives. Pennington was fatally injured when he tried to escape the vehicle as it tipped over, witnesses say.

Pearl Police say, Pennington, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Brandon Andrews is facing multiple charges and is currently being held at the Rankin County Detention Center.

Debra Fetterly, a spokeswoman for the Alabama-Mississippi District of the U.S. Postal Service, said Brad Pennington had delivered mail for USPS since 2015.

“Earlier today, a postal family member lost his life in a vehicular accident, which currently is under investigation. the U.S. Postal Service is deeply saddened at the loss of our employee,” she said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and co-workers at this time.”

A witness told WLBT that he saw the suspect’s car crash into the delivery vehicle, hitting the bumper and tipping it over.

He said the mail carrier attempted to jump out of the truck and hit his head on the concrete.

“To me, it had to be a pretty good speed to tip that truck,” a witness said. “It wasn’t long before Pearl Police were behind him.”

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said his heart and prayers go out to the family, friends and co-workers of the postal worker who was killed.

“Police chases are so dangerous and those that flee jeopardize the lives and safety of so many innocent lives, leaving decisions and discretion solely upon the officers based on policy.”

In 2016, Lonnie Blue was killed when Clinton Police chased Donnell Jackson into the capital city. The pursuit ended when Jackson’s car slammed head-on into Blue’s vehicle. Jackson, who was running from police for shoplifting, was later charged with second-degree murder.

The crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

WLBT reached out to Pearl spokesman Greg Flynn for additional comments, but his phone was not accepting calls.

Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the Mayor of Jackson, has since made a statement regarding the tragic death.

“First off, I want to send my condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of the U.S. Postal Service carrier who lost his life today in Jackson.

“The postal truck was struck by the driver of a vehicle who was involved in a police chase with Pearl police. As a result, the carrier died from injuries sustained in the crash,” the Mayor continued.

“According to a media release from the City of Pearl, the pursuit began after the suspect failed to pull over for a traffic stop.”

“I want to reiterate that police pursuit that enters our city from multiple jurisdictions does not make us safer,” Lumumba added. “There are often tragic outcomes like this one for minor traffic stops, and we have experienced it before.”

Lumumba continued to reiterate his statement regarding police pursuits.

“What often isn’t considered is the effect these pursuits have on innocent bystanders and it is something we believe needs to be changed.”

“We aren’t anti-pursuit. We are anti-pursuit for minor violations which often spill over into tragic consequences for our community,” Lumumba stated.

“With the advent of new technology, such as a growing camera surveillance network and tag readers, we can apprehend suspects without endangering the public.”

“If our effort is public safety, it has to be public safety in every regard. We renew our request to the state Legislature to restrict the offenses for which multi-jurisdictional pursuits can occur in the city of Jackson,” Lumumba concluded.

Jackson Police Department did not participate in the chase.

