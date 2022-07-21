First Alert Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the area, mainly along the I-20 corridor and northward through 11pm. Thunderstorms are expected to develop and drop southward slowly across our area tonight. Storms may continue farther southward near Highways 84 and 98 after midnight, but all activity is expected to be gone before the Friday morning commute. Damaging wind is the primary threat to expect. Hail is also possible. Tornadoes are not expected. Torrential rain and frequent lightning are also expected. After tonight’s storm threat, we are back in a regular Summertime weather pattern with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the middle and upper 90s every day and the heat index pushing 105 or even higher during the upcoming afternoons and evenings. There will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the coming days. Today’s high reached 94 in Jackson. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.