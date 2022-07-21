Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Dead shark found washed up on New York beach

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.
Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUOGUE VILLAGE, N.Y. (Gray News) – A dead shark was found on a New York beach Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Quogue Village Police Department responded to a call from an area resident regarding the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches.

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.

The shark was washed back out to sea before officials could secure it.

The South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program is working with police to monitor the situation.

Officials are warning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware that the dead shark could still be nearby. If the shark is spotted, Quogue Village police ask you to call them at 631-653-4791.

