Christian camp for underprivileged youth stirs body and soul

The Youth United summer camp drew about 70 participants to the Pearl River Baptist Association...
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s something about sports that stirs the body and soul.

That’s why the Youth United summer camp activities focused on athletics and social interaction as a way to inspire Christian discipleship.

“It’s actually taught me a lot - how people act and how you love yourself,” said camper Alexus Jackson. “And, if you don’t love God, then you can’t love your own self.”

Thursday was the last day of the summer camp designed for underprivileged youth in Pearl River County.

Alexus also had a chance to learn about others.

“Once you live with them for a week, you get who they actually really are as a person,”

It’s been an opportunity to develop a better spiritual strength.

“I like worshipping,” she said. “And I like listening to the Lord and getting to know him a little bit better.”

About 70 children participated in the week-long camp at the Pearl River Baptist Association grounds in Carriere.

“I’ve gotten to hang out with all these kids, be a good influence on them and just get to show God’s love through me,” said Dillan Patterson, one of about a dozen youth leaders. “And, it’s just been an awesome experience.”

The camp ended with a celebration rally.

A balloon release followed to honor the camp’s sponsor: Ella’s Light Foundation, named after Ella Formby, who was only five years old when she died in a car wreck caused by a drunk driver in 2013.

“Ella would be ecstatic with what’s going on in there,” said her mother, Julie Formby. “She’d be right up in the middle of it. And it does my heart good. Ella’s death is not a good thing. But Romans 8:28 promises that everything works together for good.”

The camp also included a Baptism by the water.

“If you follow Jesus, not the world,” said camper Jack Porter. “Then you would definitely have a better life. And Jesus is definitely amazing.”

