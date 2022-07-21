Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Canton man shot multiple times, killed in shooting altercation

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man was shot and killed and another individual was injured during a shooting in Canton on Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred on Weems Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, 24-year-old Jamiquese White shot 61-year-old Joe Ringo multiple times on his driveway.

White suffered one gunshot wound and was later transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Hospital.

Witnesses said the incident stemmed from an altercation involving Ringo’s daughter and her alleged boyfriend, White.

Chief Otha Brown said once White is released from the hospital, he will be arrested a be faced with multiple charges.

