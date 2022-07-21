Connect. Shop. Support Local.
ALERT DAY: heat stress to storm chances Thursday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAY THURSDAY: As the ridge buckles slightly – expect a better chance for showers and storms to emerge through the afternoon and evening hours. Before that, expect the heat to be front and center again. Highs will top out in the middle 90s; feeling closer to 105-115°, again, amid a mix of sun and clouds. Widely scattered storms will bubble up through the afternoon hours; a few could be strong to severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong wind potential. Severe risk will fade by midnight as the boundary shifts farther south, though, storms will likely continue into early Friday. Lows will bottom out in the 70s by early Friday.

FRIDAY: With a boundary hanging to our south – expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a risk for scattered showers and storms near the boundary through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s; still ‘feeling like’ 105-110° in some areas. Lows will fall back into the 70s with partly clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The upper ridge will expand eastward heading into the weekend – this will help to bring down rain chances again and crank up the heat. Mostly to partly sunny skies return each day with highs in the middle to, a few, upper 90s into the weekend and early next week. Humidity levels will ease down slightly but stay elevated enough to keep some heat stress issues in play.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

