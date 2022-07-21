ALERT DAY: dangerous heat likely this afternoon ahead of storm risk this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day continues today for the excessively hot conditions and the potential for storms into tonight. Highs will top out in the 90s with feels like temperatures around 105 to 115 degrees. The hottest of weather this afternoon will likely be focused near and north of I-20 where we didn’t see showers and thunderstorms this morning. While the dangerous heat is our concern for this afternoon, our focus will begin to shift to the potential for strong to severe storms into this evening. More storms look to develop across the region into this evening as a boundary drops southward. The threat of damaging wind gusts is our main concern with any intense storms that are able to form in addition to heavy downpours and frequent lightning. The risk for any severe weather is expected to wind down close to midnight as temperatures fall to the 70s.

More scattered downpours and thunderstorms are also possible Friday with this boundary still draped overhead. Otherwise, it will still be warm out in the lower to middle 90s with heat indices in the triple digits to end off the work week.

While pop-up showers are possible with the heating of the day over the weekend, chances for rain will overall be more limited as ridging strengthens. Heat stress will continue to be a concern during this time as highs climb well into the 90s. This pattern is expected to also carry into the week ahead.

