Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 16 near Miggins Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday morning.

State police say the wreck happened just before 5 a.m. on Highway 16 west of Miggins Road.

MHP said the driver was traveling westbound on Miggins Road and did not see the pedestrian, who investigators say was wearing dark-colored clothes.

The pedestrian died on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured but did stay on the scene to provide detailed information about what happened, MHP said.

The crash is still under investigation and no other information has been released.

