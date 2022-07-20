Owner of Jackson’s oldest operating restaurant looking to sell business

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a Jackson restaurant says he is ready to sell his 87-year-old establishment.

The Mayflower Café is the oldest operating restaurant in the Capital City and has been passed down through the Kountouris family from generation to generation.

Jerry Kountouris, 74, says he is trying to sell the restaurant to a third party and does not have anyone to pass the business onto.

The historic restaurant was featured in Ghosts of Mississippi as well as The Help.

The Mayflower Café is still open for business, and if you are interested in buying the restaurant, please call (601) 355-4122.

