Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 20.

The incident happened near Goodman Road in Horn Lake.

No other details have been released.

MBI said it’s currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

After completing its investigation, the agency said it will share its findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

