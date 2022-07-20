MDOT awards city federal funds for Colonial Circle Bridge repair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People who used to travel Colonial Circle could soon be taking that route again. MDOT has allocated funding for repairs. Grass and small trees have grown through the piles of asphalt used to block the Colonial Circle Bridge while residents and motorists wait for a fix.

“It’s just too much the City of Jackson needs to get something done,” said Colonial Circle resident Charlene.

The wait for repairs to the bridge is agonizing for the 24-year resident who lives beside it. For more than a year, she has endured people turning around in her driveway and even driving behind her home and exiting through her neighbor’s drive.

She’s tired of motorists ignoring the road closure signs, knocking down barrels, and dumping trash in the area. Monday, MDOT’s Central District Commissioner told the Hinds County Board of Supervisors that Jackson received funding to make repairs.

“Somebody needs to do something. I don’t care where they get the money,” said Cooper. “They need to get it fixed. Like I said, it has ruined that whole neighborhood.”

When the roadway was opened, about 7,000 motorists traveled it daily. Monday, MDOT Commissioner Willie Simmons told the Hinds County Board of Supervisors that the Colonial Circle Bridge would be funded through $100 million the state received for emergency road and bridge repairs.

“The City of Jackson received three projects in that being the bridges in the city, and we’re very pleased to say that Colonial Circle bridge, McRaven Road bridge, and the Old Byram Road bridge were included,” said Simmons.

According to Jackson City Engineer Robert Lee, the bidding process is the next step.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.