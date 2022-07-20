Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MDHS recoups $4.6m in misallocated taxpayer funds from SNAP, low income programs

(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) Benefit Recovery Unit recouped more than $4.6 million in misallocated taxpayer dollars from July 2021 - June 2022.

The Benefit Recovery Unit within the Office of Inspector General is responsible for establishing, monitoring, tracking, and recovering overpayments related to improper benefit payments within the state’s Department of Human Services.

The funds were recovered from cases involving the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), SNAP, Child Care Discretionary Funding, and TANF subgrant funds.

MDHS said the amount is about $1.3 million more than the agency recovered the previous fiscal year.

“MDHS will continue to enhance the monitoring of our programs” Sandra Griffith, Inspector General for MDHS said. “Through training and stringent oversight, we will make sure questioned costs are identified, recouped, or investigated if needed. We will make certain the money intended for Mississippians in need is used for the identified purpose”.

Questioned costs are identified by the Division of Monitoring and submitted to the Benefit Recovery Unit for recoupment.

Improperly issued funds are also investigated by the Office of Inspector General’s Investigations Division, which may submit the information to Benefit Recovery for recoupment.

