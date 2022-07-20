Man turns himself in, granted $300K bond in connection with Ludlow Ave. homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man is currently behind bars after turning himself in to police in connection with a shooting death on Ludlow Ave.

Tuesday, Isaac Zerome Griffin turned himself in at Jackson Police Department headquarters, less than a day after JPD announced that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

“He turned himself in Tuesday morning,” Dep. Chief Deric Hearn said.

Griffin, 32, is being charged with one count each of murder and domestic violence after police told WLBT he shot a person in the 2300 block of Ludlow on Sunday.

He was awarded a $300,000 bond in Jackson Municipal Court.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.