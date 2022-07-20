Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man turns himself in, granted $300K bond in connection with Ludlow Ave. homicide

Griffin is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in connection with a...
Griffin is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in connection with a homicide on Ludlow Ave.(Hinds County Sheriff's Department)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man is currently behind bars after turning himself in to police in connection with a shooting death on Ludlow Ave.

Tuesday, Isaac Zerome Griffin turned himself in at Jackson Police Department headquarters, less than a day after JPD announced that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

“He turned himself in Tuesday morning,” Dep. Chief Deric Hearn said.

Griffin, 32, is being charged with one count each of murder and domestic violence after police told WLBT he shot a person in the 2300 block of Ludlow on Sunday.

He was awarded a $300,000 bond in Jackson Municipal Court.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of Jackson’s oldest operating restaurant looking to sell business
Entergy Work Truck (Source: KAIT-TV)
UPDATE: Entergy announces planned power outages in Madison, Hinds County
Lincoln County crime spree ends when homeowner shoots, kills suspect
(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
Mike Peters
Longtime Jackson businessman looking to buy the Pink House, hoping to breathe new life into the Fondren Area

Latest News

Jackson State University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jackson State University)
JSU receives $3.6 million award from the National Science Foundation
Sun-N-Sand taken down for repairs. (Thanks to Jim Rosenblatt for sharing the photo.)
Iconic Sun-N-Sand sign taken down for repairs
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Canton pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 16 near Miggins Road
Canton pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 16 near Miggins Road