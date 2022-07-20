Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
JSU receives $3.6 million award from the National Science Foundation

Jackson State University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jackson State University)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An award from the National Science Foundation could help improve science and math outcomes for underserved students.

Wednesday, Rep. Bennie Thompson announced that the foundation had awarded Jackson State University $3.6 million to fund an Ace Implementation Project to study the impact faculty perception has on student success in STEM fields.

STEM is science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

