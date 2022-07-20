JSU receives $3.6 million award from the National Science Foundation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An award from the National Science Foundation could help improve science and math outcomes for underserved students.

Wednesday, Rep. Bennie Thompson announced that the foundation had awarded Jackson State University $3.6 million to fund an Ace Implementation Project to study the impact faculty perception has on student success in STEM fields.

STEM is science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.