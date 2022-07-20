Gluckstadt leaders considering limiting new liquor stores in town

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - Gluckstadt residents and business owners will have a chance to sound off next month on a proposal that could limit new liquor stores from coming to town.

At their August 9 board of aldermen meeting, city leaders are planning to hold a public hearing to discuss an ordinance that would require individuals opening liquor stores to obtain a conditional use permit before moving forward.

Mayor Walter Morrison is urging residents and business owners to come out and speak up. “The hearing is for anybody who wants to speak on the issue and wants to be heard,” he said.

Morrison said details of the ordinance were still being hammered out, but he said it would likely require those hoping to open package stores in the city to obtain a conditional use permit, something they currently do not have to do under city code.

The requirement could limit the number of package stores coming to the city because permits typically require the final approval of the board of aldermen.

The Mississippi Supreme Court upheld Gluckstadt’s incorporation efforts last year. Morrison said there are either three or four liquor stores currently in the town limits, with one of those being “in the city or close to the city.”

The mayor and board are slated to meet at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, August 9 at Gluckstadt City Hall.

