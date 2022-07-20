First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days continue through Thursday. Today’s high was 95 in Jackson, while the normal high is 92 and the normal low is 72 this time of year. You can expect another hot day Thursday with highs in the middle and upper 90s. The heat index will reach to near 110 degrees as more Heat Advisories are expected. A weak front will start dropping southward into the state and will likely trigger showers and thunderstorms in the evening and some may be severe. A slight risk for severe weather is possible in our area with wind and hail, torrential rain and frequent lightning. The main threat for weather will develop after 5pm and before midnight. There is also the possibility that a few showers or thunderstorms may pop up Thursday morning. Thereafter, expect a full summertime weather pattern with highs in the middle and upper 90s this weekend and beyond with a slight chance for daily showers and the heat index well over 100 degrees. Nothing expected to develop in the tropics over the next three to five days.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.