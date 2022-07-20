Connect. Shop. Support Local.
FIRED: Lexington police chief out of a job after racist, expletive-laced recording is leaked

Lexington Board of Aldermen fires police chief at special meeting Wednesday. This picture is from a previous board meeting, where the chief's conduct also was discussed.(WLBT)
By Quentin Smith
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Lexington police chief is out of a job after the board of aldermen voted to remove him on a narrow vote.

At a special meeting Wednesday, the board voted 3-2 to oust embattled Chief Sam Dobbins, days after an expletive-laced, racist recording said to be him was made public.

The board almost immediately went into executive session, where they were for more than an hour.

Investigator Charles Henderson has been named interim chief.

Dobbins has yet to respond to WLBT’s request for comment. He had previously denied that the recording was of him.

Robert Lee Hooker, a former officer with Lexington, made the roughly 16-minute recording and says it is the former chief.

A man on the recording used numerous expletives, and multiple racial epithets/derogatory terms, and bragged about shooting one suspect at least 119 times.

Hooker resigned from the department last week, citing a toxic work environment.

Lexington Mayor Robin McCrory did not want to be interviewed but said the leaked audio led to Dobbins’ termination.

More on this story from Reporter Quentin Smith Wednesday at 6.

