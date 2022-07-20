As Dennery’s Restaurant in Jackson tumbles, master plan for state fairgrounds moves forward

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Once a popular place to dine in the Capital City, Dennery’s Restaurant has now been torn down.

Its demolition comes as part of a decade-long plan to expand and clean up the state fairgrounds.

“We’re going to create some beautiful landscaping and iconic imagery that when people look into downtown Jackson, Mississippi, they’ll say, ‘This is a really nice place to visit,’” Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said.

Dennery’s is only the first building to go along Greymont Street.

Next up is the OYO hotel.

The Dennery’s property will open up a total of 300 additional parking spaces for the state fairgrounds prior to the state fair in October.

Another 300 spaces will become available after the OYO comes down, but Gipson doesn’t expect that to happen until after the fair.

Third in line is the Regency Hotel and Conference Center if the state manages to acquire it.

Last month, Gipson explained that the Department of Finance and Administration and the owners of Regency both have to submit their own appraisals for the property.

Nearly five weeks later, he couldn’t say whether that’s been done on Regency’s end.

“I do know that the state has made a good faith offer, and I think that they’ll probably get together within the next few weeks,” he said.

In June, Gipson also noted that there were questions about who actually owns the six acres of land.

Tuesday, he said the state has made progress on that front.

“I think DFA has run the title search, and they’ve got a good handle on who owns the property,” he said. “I think they’ve got all that squared away. Now, it’s just a matter of getting together on the money and cutting the check.”

Both Dennery’s and the OYO Hotel were supposed to get torn down the week of June 20th.

The commissioner said supply chain issues and struggles lining up workers caused the delay.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.