City of Brandon announces location of first liquor store

(WFIE)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Brandon’s first liquor store location has been revealed.

According to Mayor Butch Lee, the future business is under construction on the north side of Highway 80 (Government Street) close to I-20, Exit 56.

The lot is located between the Waffle House and Sonic.

This comes just months after the board of alderman voted to allow liquor stores within the city.

